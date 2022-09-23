Fawad Khan tried to bulk up like Aamir Khan for The Legend of Maula Jatt; was hospitalised: 'My kidneys shut down'

Fawad Khan, who plays a fierce prizefighter in his next film The Legend of Maula Jatt, had to put on several kilos and bulk up to play the title character. He weighed around 73-75 kg and went up to 100 kg for the character. The actor revealed that he took inspiration from Aamir Khan and Christian Bale to transform himself into a fighter, but regrets the way he did it as it landed him in a hospital. Also Read| Randeep Hooda loses 18kg for Swatantra Veer Savarkar; fans react: ‘So cool’

Aamir Khan had gone through a major physical transformation for his film Ghajini (2008) which featured him with eight-pack abs. The actor had taken 13 months to bulk his body up for the film. He also transformed his body for Dangal, in which he had to play with a middle-aged with a growing belly in some parts but as a fit wrestler in others. Christian Bale is particularly known for his physical transformations for his roles, and has undergone extreme transformations multiple times.

Fawad, who did not have enough time to prepare himself for the role, pushed himself too much to get the body he wanted but ended up being hospitalised. In a recent interview with Something Haute, the actor said, “It is not the best thing I did to myself. I would never do that again. I just made some questionable choices, which negatively affected me. There is a dark underbelly to all of these physical transformations and people should know that when you make these decisions, it is taking a huge toll on your health. And it happened. Ten days into it, I was hospitalised. My kidneys shut down."

Fawad revealed that the process affected his physical health quite badly as he is also diabetic, and it took him three months to recover. He said, "I was putting in insane hours. It’s not the right way to do these things because the thing is I had limited time. I had 1-1.5 months. Due to whatever circumstances, it happened the way it happened. I am a bit insane in that way. I am not Christian Bale but I tried to do what he does, even Aamir Khan for that matter. If I had 6 months, maybe Maula Jatt would have looked very different. It is not a transformation that I would encourage for anyone. Absolutely never."

Fawad reunites with Mahira Khan in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The two have previously worked in films like Parey Hut Love and Ho Mann Jahaan and TV series Humsafar. The Legend of Maula Jatt, a Punjabi-language film, has been drescribed as the most expensive Pakistani film till date. It releases in theatres on October 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON