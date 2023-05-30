‘Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed’: Kourtney Kardashian makes big revelation, shares her struggle in growing family

Kourtney Kardashian has made a emotional revelation from her life during the season 3 premiere episode of The Kardashians. Talking about her efforts to grow her family with husband Travis Barker, Kourtney revealed that she had frozen seven eggs but when the time to use them came, they proved to be ineffective in creating an embryo.

"I had seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis[her husband], revealed Kourtney.

"When I was 38 or 39, everyone was like pushing me to do that. Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw because eggs are one cell, and none of them made it into an embryo," she explained.

"The freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding, people do it thinking it's a safety net, and it's not," she added.

Kourtney further admitted that the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF) took a toll on her health.

"My health is still impacted because it's hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll. I think being happy is what's important and being a good parent to my kids. We're just embracing that whatever is meant to be will be," said Kourtney.

Kourtney has three children namely sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

Notably, during last season of The Kardashians, she had talked about her struggle in having a baby with current husband Travis. "He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage," Kourtney had said.

Recently, Kourtney had displayed love for her children while not being able to meet them, due to travelling with Travis on his tours with his rock band, Blink-182.

"Haven't seen my babies in 10 days, the longest I haven't seen them ever. Cried for the past 2 days. Finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!" wrote Kourtney on Instagram.

