General Hospital star Billy Miller’s mom reveals actor died by suicide after ‘valiant battle with bipolar depression’

General Hospital star Billy Miller’s mother has revealed that the 43-year-old died by suicide. Billy died on Friday, September 15, in Austin, Texas. Billy’s mother, Patricia Miller, released the statement via Billy’s manager, who posted the message on X (formerly Twitter).

Billy Miller died on Friday, September 15, in Austin, Texas (IMDb)

Patricia revealed in a statement to Soap Opera Digest that her son took his own life. “He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years,” Patricia said of Billy. “He did everything he could to control the disease.” She added that Billy “loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”

Patricia said that “the other causes of death being told are not true,” as there were multiple speculations about Billy’s cause of death after the news of his passing surfaced, adding, 'I wish they were but they just aren't.”

‘We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss’

Saying she was grateful for the response she received from her son’s fans, Patricia said, “I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ - Billy Miller.”

“We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say,” she said, adding, “Thanks for the love and support.”

Billy died just two days before his 44th birthday. He is survived by his mother, Patricia, and his sister, Megan.

Reps for Billy claimed he was struggling with “manic depression” at the time of his death, TMZ reported. A representative at The Belmont, a restaurant and bar in Los Angeles, California that Billy co-owned previously confirmed his death.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).