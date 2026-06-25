Rockstar Games has made the much anticipated GTA VI or Grand Theft Auto VI available for pre-orders. The latest installment comes over a decade after they released GTA V in 2013, which quickly became the second-best selling video game of all time, behind Minecraft.

GTA VI is now available for pre-orders and the game releases on November 19.(X/@geoffkeighley)

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The cost for the GTA VI basic game at the time of pre-order is $79.99 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games. The ultimate edition costs $99.99 and includes mostly cosmetic perks like additional cars, clothing, weapons and other in-game add-ons. Given that GTA VI is one of the most expensive base versions of a top-tier game ever released, many are wondering whether pre-ordering will give them an edge.

In terms of pricing, there isn't likely to be any added advantage as the cost will remain the same. For those seeking physical copies, Rockstar Games is doing away with CDs, and instead, there will be a digital code to allow the download of the game, thus minimizing risks of piracy.

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{{^usCountry}} The game is set to launch on November 19, and many are wondering if pre-ordering will allow them to play the game before others. Notably, some games allow pre-ordering customers to jump into the experience ahead of those placing normal orders. This has left gamers wondering if the same will apply to GTA VI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The game is set to launch on November 19, and many are wondering if pre-ordering will allow them to play the game before others. Notably, some games allow pre-ordering customers to jump into the experience ahead of those placing normal orders. This has left gamers wondering if the same will apply to GTA VI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's when you can play GTA VI if you pre-order the game. When can GTA VI be played if it is pre-ordered? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's when you can play GTA VI if you pre-order the game. When can GTA VI be played if it is pre-ordered? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} GTA VI pre-orders won't allow gamers to play the game before the launch date on November 19. However, it will let them load the game beforehand. “Players who pre-order digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on November 12 to ensure they are able to play at launch on November 19,” the official site notes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GTA VI pre-orders won't allow gamers to play the game before the launch date on November 19. However, it will let them load the game beforehand. “Players who pre-order digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on November 12 to ensure they are able to play at launch on November 19,” the official site notes. {{/usCountry}}

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The physical versions with the digital codes will also be made available from November 12 to those who have pre-ordered the copies.

How much has Rockstar made so far on GTA VI pre-orders?

The launch of GTA VI is not only a momentous occasion for the gaming industry but a standout moment in pop culture as well. Many have flocked to pre-order the latest installment from Rockstar Games, which has raised questions about how much the company has made so far on pre-orders.

Notably, Rockstar Games has not revealed the official amount yet, but analysts at DFC Intelligence, a market research firm that specializes in video games, estimates Rockstar to make about $1 billion on pre-orders alone, according to Forbes. They believe GTA VI will generate $3.2 billion in revenue within its first year, with Rockstar selling about 40 million units of the same.

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GTA VI is believed to be a Bonnie and Clyde inspired criminal romance between protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. It is set in the fictional state of, Leonida (based on Florida). A score goes wrong, and the two soon find themselves in a world of trouble. If GTA V is anything to go by, then character choices will end up shaping how the game finally ends, ensuring gamers can have unique tale tailored for them, not just a shared common experience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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