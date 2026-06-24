How to pre-order GTA VI: Check step-by-step guide, launch bonuses and pre-load details

Grand Theft Auto VI fans, mark your calendars. Pre-orders for the much-awaited game will go live at midnight local time on June 25. Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders go live on June 25. (Rockstar games)

Pre-order dates Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI, including the Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition, will start at midnight local time on June 25.

The game's single-player story, featuring Jason and Lucia, will launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games calls it “the biggest and most immersive evolution of the series yet.”

What's inside the ultimate edition The Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition comes packed with extra content for players. As per Rockstar Games, this edition amplifies the experience with an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia's story. This includes special cars like the '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy and the '95 Grotti Cheetah, exclusive vehicle mod shops, personalised weapon variants, and unique clothing and tattoo options for both lead characters. The Ultimate Edition Upgrade will also be sold separately later for those who already own the Standard Edition.

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How to pr-order GTA VI on PS5: step-by-step guide For those using a PlayStation 5 console, here's how to pre-order the game:

Open the PlayStation Store on your PS5 console.

Search for "Grand Theft Auto VI" or "GTA 6".

Add the game to your wish list right now. This will give an automatic notification the moment pre-orders go live.

On June 25, return to the store page, where the pre-order button will appear.

Choose the edition you want, standard or any special editions announced later.

Select a payment method and confirm the purchase.

The game will pre-load before release if available, so players can play right at launch.

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What's inside the ultimate edition, bonuses and pre-loading details The Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition comes packed with extra content, including premium vehicles like the '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy and '95 Grotti Cheetah, exclusive vehicle mod shops, personalised weapons, and unique clothing and tattoo options for Jason and Lucia, as per Rockstar Games. The Ultimate Edition Upgrade will also be sold separately later for Standard Edition owners.

Anyone who pre-orders or buys the game before November 20 will also get the Vintage Vice City Pack for free, which includes the '55 Vapid Stanier car, a new personal garage near Ocean Beach, special outfits and an exclusive weapon pattern inspired by Tommy Vercetti.

Digital pre-order buyers can start pre-loading the game from November 12 to be ready for the November 19 launch, while those who pre-order through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store will get one free month of GTA plus with in-game cash and other perks.