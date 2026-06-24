Batman: Knightfall Part 1- Everything to know about DC's new animated trilogy, trailer, villains and release date

Batman is set for one of his toughest battles yet. DC has released the first trailer for Batman: Knightfall, an animated adaptation of the iconic comic storyline that sees the Dark Knight pushed to his limits after a mass breakout at Arkham Asylum orchestrated by Bane. DC has released the first trailer for Batman: Knightfall. (X/ @DCUAlert)

Plot of Batman: Knightfall The Dark Knight's next DC animated adventure was announced at New York Comic Con and it is set for a multi-chapter event kicking off next year, according to Deadline.

During Warner Bros. Animation's “The Art Knight: Batman in Animation” panel, the studio announced the epic saga Batman: Knightfall will debut on digital and home entertainment in 2026.

In Batman: Knightfall Part 1, Batman is pushed to his physical and mental limits after Bane releases all of Gotham's most dangerous criminals from Arkham Asylum. The animated event is based on “one of the most iconic and beloved runs in the rich history of Batman comics,” as per Deadline.

Batman: Knightfall is created by Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, Dennis O'Neil, Peter David, Jo Duffy, Jim Aparo, Graham Nolan, Norm Breyfogle and Jim Balent.

It is directed by Jeff Wamester and written by Jeremy Adams, with Rick Morales serving as supervising producer and producers Jim Krieg and Kimberly S Moreau. Sam Register and Michael Uslan are executive producers.

According to Inverse, Batman: Knightfall is a three-part R-rated animated adaptation of the classic 1993 comic book storyline. The Knightfall story is considered one of Batman's most iconic adventures because it introduced Bane who is a powerful and highly intelligent villain determined to defeat Batman and take control of Gotham City. The storyline also features one of the most shocking moments in Batman history, when Bane famously breaks Batman's back.

Also Read: Why is former NCT member Mark Lee facing backlash? Inside the Confederate flag T-shirt controversy

Batman: Knightfall trailer DC released the first trailer for Batman: Knightfall on June 23, 2026, giving fans a look at the next major chapter in the DC Animated Universe. The trailer shows Batman facing his entire rogues' gallery after a massive breakout at Arkham Asylum, while the powerful villain Bane waits to make his move.

The trailer features several iconic villains, including Bane, Firefly, Scarecrow, Mr. Freeze, the Joker and Two-Face. It also includes appearances by Nightwing, Tim Drake's Robin and Jean-Paul Valley, who takes over as Batman after Bruce Wayne is defeated by Bane.

The trailer also shows Bane destroying Arkham Asylum as part of his plan to wear Batman down before their final confrontation. It further teases Jean-Paul Valley becoming the new Batman, complete with his classic 1990s-style Batsuit.