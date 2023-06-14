Fault in Kardashian sisters' stars! Here's what astrology has to say about the feud between Kim and Kourtney

The world of the Kardashians is never short on drama, and the latest episode of their reality show has once again highlighted the competitive dynamic between sisters Kourtney and Kim. But according to one expert, their clashes are not just a result of sibling rivalry. Astrologically speaking, the sisters' personalities and ambitions clash, leading to the inevitable friction.

Here's what astrology has to say about the feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

According to The US Sun, Cosmic Fusion founder Michelle Bell, creator of an astrological compatibility app, analyzed the Western zodiac signs, Chinese elements, and Chinese animals of the Kardashian sisters. Kim, a Libra Metal Monkey, embodies traits of strength, ambition, and honesty. On the other hand, Kourtney, an Aries Earth Goat, is described as subtly ambitious.

According to Bell, the clash between these two determined signs is bound to happen due to their desire for control and their unwillingness to compromise. Both sisters have strong personalities and struggle to see the other's point of view. Kim, the Libra Metal Monkey, is known for her single-minded pursuit of success and ambition. She has to be number one and can exhibit tunnel vision when it comes to her career.

Kourtney, on the other hand, is described as having drive, ambition, and a strong work ethic. While not confrontational, she can become defensive and protective when she feels her boundaries are being crossed. The assertiveness and desire for power of the Metal Monkey can trigger her defensive nature.

However, there is hope for the Kardashian sisters to find common ground. Effective communication and the art of compromise are essential for them to establish a better understanding and balance their desires for control.

While astrology can't provide all the answers, it offers insights into the personalities and dynamics of individuals. Whether you believe in the power of the stars or not, it's undeniable that the clash between Kourtney and Kim adds another layer of intrigue to the Kardashian saga.

