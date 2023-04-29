Ready to strut the red carpet? Here's your ultimate guide to the Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala, the annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, is back, and this year it celebrates the opening of the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibit. The gala will take place on May 1, 2023. and this year's theme is centered on the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who left his mark on the fashion industry as Chanel’s creative director starting in the 1980s.

German designer Karl Lagerfeld joins models, from left, American Cindy Crawford, Canadian Linda Evangelista and Claudia Schiffer of Germany after the presentation of his 1996 spring-summer ready-to-wear fashion collection for Chanel in Paris on Oct. 19, 1995. Lagerfeld died in 2019 after dominating the fashion universe into his 80s.(AP)

The Gala, chaired by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is a night of glamour, fashion, and big names in culture and politics, such as Rihanna, Madonna, and Beyoncé, sauntering down the red carpet in their fashionable attire.

How to Watch the Met Gala

The E! red carpet coverage of the event will begin at 6 pm Eastern time on TV, while NBC’s website and app will offer a live stream. Vogue will also have a live stream for the red carpet beginning at 6:30 p.m., shared across its digital platforms, including its website, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For those looking for updates and stories on the event, the Washington Post will have a live blog.

Who's Attending?

While the guest list for the 2023 Met Gala remains unclear, some stars are expected to appear, including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid. Celebrities almost always wear custom outfits for the gala, usually created by the designer with whom they are attending. Their ensembles take inspiration from the theme, bringing us such viral moments as Rihanna's enormous yellow dress by Chinese couturier Guo Pei for the Chinese-themed event in 2015.

How to Get a Ticket?

The Met Gala is an invite-only event, and brands and wealthy people buy all the tables and tickets. Anna Wintour then "matches" celebrities to sit with that brand. The cost for an individual ticket is $50,000, and an entire table costs $300,000.

What Happens Inside?

The event features a behind-the-scenes peek of the latest exhibit, followed by a dinner, and usually, a performance from a high-profile star. Last year, first lady Jill Biden made an appearance as the special speaker.

The Met Gala is a night to celebrate fashion and art while raising funds for a worthy cause. With the Karl Lagerfeld theme, this year's gala promises to be another memorable night in the fashion world.