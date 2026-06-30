Honey Rose receives apology from businessman accused of making sexual remarks: ‘Hope she withdraws case’

Businessman Boby Chemmanur has publicly apologised for the statement he made about Malayalam actor Honey Rose last year. In a note posted on Facebook, he claimed to never have had the intention of hurting her and expressed hope that she would withdraw the case against him. Boby was arrested last year for ‘sexually coloured’ remarks on Honey.

Businessman offers apology to Honey Rose

Honey Rose accused Boby Chemmanur of making sexually coloured remarks against her.

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In a Facebook post, Boby claimed that he always treated people with kindness, respect and consideration, and had never intentionally harmed or mistreated anyone. He said he often shared humour and light-hearted content on social media but had never intended to offend, hurt or cause distress to anyone.

“But I have come to realise that my statements about Ms Honey Rose have caused significant distress to her and her family. I deeply apologise for the harm I have caused. I take full responsibility for my words and their impact,” he wrote, adding, “I have no intention of causing any pain, and I hope that by offering this sincere apology, she will proceed to withdraw the case. I ask for this matter to be considered, and I am committed to moving forward positively.”

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{{^usCountry}} Honey has not publicly responded to the apology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Honey has not publicly responded to the apology. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What happened {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What happened {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Honey accused Boby of making sexually coloured and derogatory remarks against her during a jewellery showroom launch event last year. In January 2025, he was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the harassment case registered based on a complaint filed by Honey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Honey accused Boby of making sexually coloured and derogatory remarks against her during a jewellery showroom launch event last year. In January 2025, he was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the harassment case registered based on a complaint filed by Honey. {{/usCountry}}

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According to PTI, he was booked under non-bailable provisions, including Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly making sexually coloured remarks amounting to sexual harassment and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

Reacting to the police action, Honey said it was a peaceful day for her. “These days, one doesn't need a knife or a gun to take someone's life. A barrage of vile, cruel, obscene, and suggestive comments from a group of social media profiles, along with a planned campaign, is enough,” she said in a Facebook post.

In her complaint, Honey accused Boby of making repeated remarks against her through various platforms. The controversy first came to light when she alleged that she had been stalked and subjected to sexually inappropriate remarks through various media platforms, prompting her to approach the police. His public apology comes more than a year after the incident.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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