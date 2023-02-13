Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin on becoming dad, marriage with Son Ye Jin: ‘I’m happy when I return home from work’

Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin opened up about his life after tying the knot with co-star Son Ye Jin and becoming a father. Last year, the two welcomed their first child, a son they named Alkong. In a new interview, Hyun Bin shared what coming home from work means to him now. Also read: Did Son Ye Jin reveal the name of her baby boy with Hyun Bin?

Hyun Bin is busy promoting his upcoming two releases – The Point Men and Confidential Assignment 2: International. During the promotion of the films, he revealed what has changed in his life in the last one year. This is the first time that he has shared details about his private life.

Talking to Dazed Korea, Soompi quoted Hyun Bin talking about the brightness in his eyes. Referring to it, he said, “With the recent changes, everything has changed. I started to see things I couldn’t see before and hear things I couldn’t hear before. I contemplate more and became more careful. I’m happy. When I return home from work, it feels like something has finally been completed. This is a feeling that cannot be put into words.”

Last year, Son Ye Jin shared the first photo of their child. Without revealing his face, she dropped a glimpse of his tiny feet. The post read, "Merry Christmas! I hope everyone is doing well. It’s already the end of 2022. Thanks to your support, I’ve been great. This year has been even more special to me… As you know, my husband and I welcomed the birth of our precious son… And I learned that it takes a lot of love, care, and help to bring a life into this world. I wanted to show appreciation for those who’ve helped me.”

“I was worried about my baby because he came a bit earlier than I expected. But that allowed me to think about natural birth. And thankfully, I was able to deliver without a c-section. Thank you, director Shin Mi Young at Samsungsoo OBGYN who took care of Alkong with so much affection. Thank you, professor Oh Soo Young at Samsung Seoul Medical Center who encouraged me when I was torn between natural birth and c-section. And thanks to all the medical staff who brought Alkong to me! Thank you, DeRAMA Postpartum Care Center, for all the prenatal massages and for the postpartum care. Thanks for taking great care of me even when I was exhausted from looking after an infant,” it added.

Son Ye Jin continued about her take on motherhood, and said, “ I feel like I’m finally becoming an adult, now that I have a child of my own… Looking at how precious Alkong is, it reminds me of how we’re also precious children to our own parents. All babies are blessings. They light up this world…Now that I’ve met someone I love more than I love myself, I feel completely hopeless but, at the same time, I feel stronger than ever like I can do anything and everything.”

