'I feel so evil," Twitch star Pokimane gives away thousands in surprise money game but with a twist

Renowned Twitch and YouTube streamer Imane "Pokimane," has built a reputation for upholding good values and displaying generosity in the streaming community that matches her considerable wealth.

Popular Twitch Streamer Pokimane demonstrates generosity in a unique game. (Image Credit: Twitter/Pokimane)

With an estimated net worth exceeding $2 million, she is undoubtedly financially capable.

However, the popular Twitch figure’s recent actions have highlighted her philanthropic side. In a captivating YouTube video, she engaged in a unique game with several upcoming streamers, giving away money but with a twist.

During the game, Pokimane declared that she would double the offered amount for the next person if the current streamer declined. She showcased her kindness by rewarding those who displayed humility with 20 to 100 subscriptions.

The fortunate recipient who accepted the offer received an astonishing $3,200, and their username was revealed as "sickdegenerate."

The enticing sums Pokimane offered undoubtedly tempted the streamers. Reflecting on the game, Pokimane candidly admitted, "I feel so evil."

However, it was clear that Pokimane intentions were rooted in a desire to support and uplift these emerging content creators.

The popular Twitch personality did not leave those who declined empty-handed. Instead, she showed her benevolence by donating 20 gifted subscriptions ($99) to those who chose not to accept the money. This gesture ensured that all participants received a tangible token of appreciation.

The largest donation Pokimane made was not the $3.2K. She generously contributed over $6.2K to a Twitch streamer named Kybaer, who had around 3.3K followers on the platform and declined the money multiple times.

Imane extended her generosity to Shmoople, a transgender streamer who also declined the money and requested that it be doubled for the next participant. As a token of gesture, she gifted Shmoople with 20 subscriptions, further highlighting her commitment to inclusivity and support for marginalized community gestures.

Pokimane's actions garnered widespread acknowledgment and praise from viewers, who commended her kindness and generosity toward small streamers in need. They lauded her for utilizing her platform to make a positive impact and create opportunities for emerging talents.

Notably, the video showcasing Pokimane's philanthropy was released on her 27th birthday, adding an additional layer of significance to her charitable efforts. Alongside her acts of generosity, Pokimane celebrated her special day with friends and fellow influencers, creating a joyful and memorable occasion.

