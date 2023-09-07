I was very shocked...: Bar manager who partied with Sophie Turner before her divorce

Dropshot Digbeth bar manager, Herzon Stephenson revealed that he was shocked to hear the news of Sophie Turner's divorce as the actress seemed to be happy and relaxed as she partied all night long.

Sophie and Joe married each other in 2019 and share two daughters, three-year-old Willa and a one-year-old whose name has not been revealed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an exclusive with DailyMail, Herzon revealed, "She never once spoke about her husband or kids and never mentioned anything about getting divorced. So, when the news came out a few days later, I was very shocked, but it also made sense because it was obvious when I was with Sophie that she wanted to return to her days of partying. I sensed that she was missing those times."

The Game of Thrones actress was present at the wrap party of her upcoming ITV series Joan, in Birmingham on Saturday. Herzon revealed that he downed 27 shots of Blue Raspberry Mojito with Sophie, at the party that was attended by around 70 members of the series' production team.

Explaining how they began chatting, the bar manager said, "We spent a lot of time chatting and drinking because we had a lot in common. I'm from Coventry and she's from Warwickshire and we were both on the party scene in that area at the same time, so we had some common friends.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was just four days after the Birmingham bash, that Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie, with the document stating that their relationship was ‘irretrievably broken.’

Also suspected, was that Joe caught Sophie on their Ring camera ‘doing or saying something’ that convinced him it was over between them.

"We drank a lot, and it was quite a wild party. She really let her hair down and I got the feeling that she was really enjoying her life even though her marriage had gone to pot," added Herzon.

Herzon revealed that he had been contacted by the production company a week before the party was dated. “They asked if we could host the event for free as an A-lister would be present and it would provide DropShot with good exposure,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, it was reported that the couple had been facing issues for the past six months and Joe had been caring for their two daughters ‘pretty much all of the time.’

Sophie and Joe married each other in 2019 and share two daughters, three-year-old Willa and a one-year-old whose name has not been revealed.