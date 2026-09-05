I'm Game box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film lags behind Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, on par with King of Kotha

I'm Game box office collection day 2: Nahas Hidhayath’s action thriller I’m Game was released in theatres this Thursday to mixed reviews. The film starring Dulquer Salmaan marks his comeback to Malayalam cinema after three years. While collections dipped on the second day, I’m Game has stayed on par with his previous releases, Kaantha and King of Kotha, but is lagging behind its competition, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

I’m Game box office collection

I'm Game box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead in Nahas Hidhayath's film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the trade website Sacnilk, I’m Game collected ₹4.60 crore net on Friday. It showed a 37% occupancy from 3145 shows. Adding to that the ₹5.40 crore from the opening day, the domestic total stands at ₹10 crore net. The film experienced a 14.8% drop on its second day after receiving mixed reviews. I’m Game needs to recover this weekend and maintain momentum before it experiences an expected dip during the weekdays.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Comparatively, Dulquer’s last Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kaantha (2025) collected ₹9.35 crore in two days after its release. The film, which also starred Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati, had received favourable reviews. His Telugu film Lucky Baskhar (2024), which co-starred Meenakshi Chaudhary and opened to favourable reviews, made ₹13.90 crore in two days. King of Kotha (2023) collected ₹9.45 crore despite lukewarm reviews. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comparatively, Dulquer’s last Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kaantha (2025) collected ₹9.35 crore in two days after its release. The film, which also starred Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati, had received favourable reviews. His Telugu film Lucky Baskhar (2024), which co-starred Meenakshi Chaudhary and opened to favourable reviews, made ₹13.90 crore in two days. King of Kotha (2023) collected ₹9.45 crore despite lukewarm reviews. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

I’m Game is facing competition from Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which collected ₹12.05 crore in net revenue in two days after its release. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer was released in theatres on August 21 for Onam and is still going strong at the box office. It has collected ₹108 crore net in India in 15 days of its release.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About I’m Game

I’m Game was also supposed to be released in August for Onam, clashing with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, its release was delayed to September 3. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who co-wrote the script with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu, the film is produced by Dulquer and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. It stars Dulquer, alongside Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.

I’m Game tells the story of a gambler whose life turns upside down due to an incident. The film received mixed reviews from critics upon its release. It remains to be seen if I’m Game brings in a good haul this weekend.