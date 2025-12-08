Kaantha OTT release: When and where to stream Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse's retro thriller

Kaantha OTT release: Selvamani Selvaraj’s retro thriller Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani and Rana Daggubati, will stream on OTT soon after its theatrical release on November 14. Know when and where to stream the film in the comfort of your home. (Also Read: Kaantha movie review: Dulquer Salmaan outshines an uneven film about bruised egos, passionate affairs) Kaantha OTT release: Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani and Rana Daggubati headline it.

When and where to stream Kaantha

Netflix announced on Monday that Kaantha will stream on the OTT platform from December 12 in multiple languages. Making the announcement, the platform wrote, “A masterpiece, a mentor and a murder. When pride turns into revenge, yaaru first break aava? (Who will break first?)” They added, “Kaantha is arriving on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam and as Shaantha in Kannada on 12th Dec.”

One fan commented, “Hoohoo,” under the post. Another questioned the short release window, writing, “In 4 weeks of release!” Typically, Tamil and Telugu movies are released on OTT platforms approximately three to four weeks after their theatrical release. One wrote, “Lady Superstar Bhagyasree kosam chustha (I will watch it for Lady Superstar Bhagyashri).” One even called it ‘the best film of the year’ while a few others were excited to rewatch it.

About Kaantha

Kaantha is a period mystery set in 1950s Madras, which is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and co-written by Thamizh Prabha. Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan produced it under their Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films banners.

Dulquer plays a superstar named Thiruchengode Kalidasa Mahadevan, aka TKM, who butts heads with his former mentor, Ayya, played by Samuthirakani, when they work on a horror film. The ego war between the two soon spirals out of control when a death on their set makes them both suspects. Bhagyashri plays a budding actor named Kumari, and Rana plays Inspector Phoenix.

Kaantha collected ₹35.36 crore worldwide in its theatrical run. It received mixed reviews but was praised for its performances.