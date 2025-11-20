Bhagyashri Borse says she was ‘hesitant’ to slap co-star Dulquer Salmaan in Kaantha: ‘He asked for it’

Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, released in theatres earlier this month. The Tamil drama received glowing reviews and is performing decently in theatres. In a new interview with Sudhir Srinivasan, which was shared on his X account, director Selvamani Selvaraj and Bhagyashri Borse talked about some of the scenes in the film. Bhagyashri said that she was hesitant to do one scene which involved her character giving a slap to Dulquer's character. (Also read: Rana Daggubati gives the first review of Kaantha, hails Dulquer Salmaan's performance: ‘After this film, I am his fan’) Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse starred opposite each other for the first time in Kaantha.

What Bhagyashri said

During the chat, the actor opened up on all the ‘slapping’ that was involved in the film, and said, “Obviously behind the scenes, I was a little hesitant about doing the same but I think he (Dulquer) wanted that perfection. We really went for it, and he was ready to go through that to get that performance out of him and I respect that. But I was really, like, hesitant. It is the first time I ever did it.”

Selvamani said that after the scene, Dulquer's face was red.

About the film

Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of T. K. Mahadevan in Kaantha, which is set against the backdrop of 1950s Madras. Alongside Dulquer, the film stars Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, and Ravindra Vijay.

Kaantha is directed by Selvamani and produced by Dulquer and Rana under Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media. Set in 1950s Madras, it tells the story of a superstar named TK Mahadevan (Dulquer) shooting for Tamil’s first horror film named Saantha, with former mentor and filmmaker Ayya (Samuthirakani). The ego war between the two leads to serious consequences for a loved one. Bhagyashri plays a budding actor named Kumari while Rana plays a police inspector named Phoenix. The film was released on November 14 and has earned ₹ 19.95 crore so far.