Rana Daggubati appears before SIT in online betting apps case; says he wants to ‘spread right message’

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati appeared before the SIT in Telangana on Saturday in connection with a case related to the alleged promotion of an online betting app. He spoke to the press after facing questioning from the SIT and stated that he wants to ‘spread the right message’ about gaming apps. Rana Daggubati speaks to the media after being questioned in connection with an illegal betting apps case in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI )

Rana Daggubati on gaming apps amid SIT case

Rana spoke to the press outside the SIT office and said, according to PTI, “What happened has happened, and now we are just going to take the right ways to communicate the right messaging about these gaming apps.” ANI also quoted him as saying, “We are going to use the right ways to communicate the right message about gaming and gaming apps. The legalities will be completed later. But I am here to do whatever is needed to help spread the message.”

What is the case against Rana and other celebrities?

The Telangana government established the SIT, which operates under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police and the CID, to curb illegal betting activities. Earlier this year, the Telangana police filed FIRs against 25 celebrities and influencers, including Rana, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through social media.

After news of the case broke, Vijay’s team issued a statement that the actor had endorsed a skill-based gaming app in regions where it was permitted. They said, “This is to inform the public and all concerned parties that Vijay Deverakonda has officially entered into a contract with a company solely for the limited purpose of serving as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted.”

Prakash also clarified that he had advertised a gaming app years ago but stopped when it didn’t feel right. “In 2016, people approached me for a gaming app, and I did do it. But within a few months, my conscience, maybe it was legal but I thought that it was not right. But I couldn't do anything, so I let it go for a year's contract. Immediately when they wanted to renew, I said no. My conscience doesn't accept that,” he wrote.

Rana most recently produced and starred in Kaantha, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashri Borse.