I'm Game box office collection day 3: Dulquer Salmaan film continues to drop on Saturday, crosses 14 crore

I’m Game box office collection day 3: Nahas Hidhayath’s action thriller I’m Game starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role was released in theatres on Thursday. The film opened to mixed reviews and has seen a drop at the box office, despite the weekend. I’m Game’s collections dropped further on Saturday after it witnessed a dip on Friday. Here’s how it’s faring.

I’m Game box office collection

I'm Game box office collection day 3: Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead in the action thriller.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, I’m Game collected ₹4.15 crore net in India on Saturday. The film registered a 34.4% occupancy from 3,014 shows. This takes its domestic collection to ₹14.45 crore net and ₹16.90 crore gross. Adding the ₹13.75 crore from overseas, the film has grossed ₹30.65 crore worldwide in three days. While the dip is concerning, the film has surpassed Dulquer’s last Malayalam film, King of Kotha (2023), which collected ₹11.50 crore net in India and ₹25.18 crore worldwide in three days.

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{{^usCountry}} I’m Game witnessed a 15.3% drop on Saturday as compared to Friday, when it brought in ₹4.90 crore and had 37% occupancy across 3,145 shows. I’m Game opened to a collection of ₹5.40 crore, with 42.8% occupancy across 2,727 shows. The film has performed better in Malayalam than in Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi. On Saturday, I’m Game brought in ₹2.65 crore in Malayalam, compared to only ₹5 lakh in Hindi, ₹70 lakh in Tamil, and ₹75 lakh in Telugu. The film will need to improve its collections or maintain steady momentum on Sunday. About I’m Game {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I’m Game witnessed a 15.3% drop on Saturday as compared to Friday, when it brought in ₹4.90 crore and had 37% occupancy across 3,145 shows. I’m Game opened to a collection of ₹5.40 crore, with 42.8% occupancy across 2,727 shows. The film has performed better in Malayalam than in Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi. On Saturday, I’m Game brought in ₹2.65 crore in Malayalam, compared to only ₹5 lakh in Hindi, ₹70 lakh in Tamil, and ₹75 lakh in Telugu. The film will need to improve its collections or maintain steady momentum on Sunday. About I’m Game {{/usCountry}}

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I’m Game is Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema since King of Kotha flopped at the box office and collected only ₹17.54 crore in India after being mounted on a ₹50 crore budget. The film tells the story of a businessman named Dan John whose life is upended after he receives a hand transplant.

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The film is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who co-wrote the script with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu, and produced by Dulquer and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. The film stars Dulquer, alongside Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.

I’m Game was supposed to hit screens during Onam and clash with Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, but its release was postponed to September 3. It remains to be seen if the film manages to recover in the coming days.