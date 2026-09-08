I'm Game box office collection day 5: Dulquer Salmaan's film crosses 20 crore despite 65% drop on first Monday

I’m Game box office collection day 5: Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam comeback opened to mixed reviews from critics but took a decent opening at the box office. While the film performed better over the weekend, it seems to have failed the Monday test. The film is now struggling at the box office and recorded a major drop in collections.

I’m Game box office report

I'm Game box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead in Nahas Hidhayath's film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Sacnilk, I’m Game collected ₹4.35 crore on its first Sunday. While a drop in collections was expected on Monday as it was a weekday, the film saw a major drop of 65.5%, collecting only ₹1.50 crore at the box office. Despite the slowdown, the film has managed to cross ₹20.50 crore at the box office.

The film came down to 2,610 shows on Day 5. Overall occupancy also fell from 36.6% to 17.7%. The movie earned ₹1.07 crore from Malayalam screenings across 1,224 shows. The version recorded an overall occupancy of 20.0%.

The Telugu version collected ₹0.25 crore from 673 shows, with its overall occupancy standing at 18.0%. The Tamil version added ₹0.17 crore from 626 shows and recorded 14.0% overall occupancy. The Hindi version contributed ₹0.01 crore from 87 shows, with an overall occupancy of 10.0%.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The film was earlier scheduled to release during Onam, when it was expected to clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: The Ruler and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Even after five days, I’m Game has not been able to beat Khalifa: The Ruler’s lifetime collection of ₹21 crore. It is also far behind Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which has collected ₹123.41 crore net. About I’m Game {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film was earlier scheduled to release during Onam, when it was expected to clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: The Ruler and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Even after five days, I’m Game has not been able to beat Khalifa: The Ruler’s lifetime collection of ₹21 crore. It is also far behind Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which has collected ₹123.41 crore net. About I’m Game {{/usCountry}}

Read More

I’m Game marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha. The 2023 film failed to perform as expected at the box office, collecting ₹17.54 crore in India against a reported budget of around ₹50 crore.

The film follows a fearless gambler who relies heavily on luck and gets caught in a series of unexpected events. His choices lead him into situations that change his life and force him to deal with several challenges.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

I’m Game is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who has also co-written the screenplay with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu. The film has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. The cast includes Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, along with Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.