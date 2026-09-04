I'm Game box office collection day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam comeback beats Toxic but falls short of expectations
I'm Game box office collection day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's action thriller also stars Antony Varghese, Mysskin and Kayadu Lohar in key roles.
I'm Game box office collection day 1: After King of Kotha (2023), Dulquer Salmaan has returned to Malayalam cinema with I’m Game. The action thriller, directed by Nahas Hidhayath, was released in theatres on September 3. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While it has not recorded Dulquer’s biggest opening at the box office, it has managed to register a better single-day collection than Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups.
I'm Game box office report
According to Sacnilk, I’m Game collected ₹5.05 crore on its opening day from 2,714 shows. The Malayalam version contributed the majority of the collection at ₹4.30 crore, followed by the Telugu version with ₹0.65 crore and the Hindi version with ₹0.10 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 44% across India.
The film has not surpassed the opening-day collection of Dulquer’s previous Malayalam release, King of Kotha, which earned ₹6.85 crore on its first day in 2023. However, I’m Game has entered the actor’s top five highest-opening films. Ahead of it are Lucky Baskhar, which opened at ₹7.35 crore, King of Kotha at ₹6.85 crore, and Kurup at ₹5.60 crore.
Deep Dive
I’m Game has also recorded a higher single-day collection than Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups. The Kannada star’s pan-India film collected ₹4 crore on its ninth day at the box office, according to Sacnilk.
About I’m Game
I’m Game was initially scheduled to release during the Onam festival period and was expected to clash with films including Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, the release was postponed, and the film eventually arrived in theatres on September 3.
The film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, alongside Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. The story follows a gambler whose life changes after a series of events puts him in difficult circumstances.
The film has received mixed reactions from audiences. While several viewers found the first half engaging, the second half received criticism for its writing and execution. The film has been directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu.
I’m Game has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. The film marks Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha. The actor has continued to work across multiple Indian film industries in recent years, appearing in Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi films.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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