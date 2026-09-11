I'm Game box office collection day 8: Dulquer Salmaan's film witnesses 52% dip, earns just 50 lakhs

I’m Game box office collection day 8: Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam comeback seems to have failed to strike a chord with the audience. The film, which was released on September 3, has been struggling to cross even ₹30 crore at the box office. It took a decent start but failed to maintain its momentum. Here's a look at the film's collection on day 8.

I'm Game box office report

I'm Game box office collection day 8: Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead in Nahas Hidhayath's film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Sacnilk, Dulquer's film witnessed a major dip on the first Monday, going from earning ₹4.35 crore on Saturday and Sunday to just ₹1.50 crore. Since then, the film has been crawling at the box office, collecting ₹1.25 crore and ₹1.05 crore on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The film further dipped on day 8.

Dulquer's film saw a 52.4% drop in its box office collection and collected just ₹50 lakh on its second Thursday. This brings its total India gross collection to ₹27.20 crore and total India net collection to ₹23.30 crore so far. A ₹2 crore film with no superstar has been faring better than I’m Game. Hanuman Ansh, a film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has been collecting in double digits on its 35th day and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite its weak performance, I’m Game has already moved ahead of Dulquer's previous Malayalam release, King of Kotha, in terms of its domestic collection. However, the film is nowhere close to the performance of Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The latter has earned around ₹133 crore net in India, putting a significant gap between the two releases. About I'm Game {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite its weak performance, I’m Game has already moved ahead of Dulquer's previous Malayalam release, King of Kotha, in terms of its domestic collection. However, the film is nowhere close to the performance of Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The latter has earned around ₹133 crore net in India, putting a significant gap between the two releases. About I'm Game {{/usCountry}}

Read More

I’m Game is a Malayalam fantasy action thriller directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who previously helmed RDX. The story follows Dan John, a man fascinated by gambling and drawn to taking dangerous risks. His constant pursuit of bigger challenges sets off a series of events that bring revenge, confrontation and unexpected obstacles into his life.

Dulquer Salmaan headlines the film, alongside Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Vinay Forrt in key roles. The project is produced by Dulquer and Jom Varghese under the Wayfarer Films banner, with Jakes Bejoy composing the music.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film was initially scheduled for an Onam release, where it was expected to compete with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa: The Ruler and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, its release was pushed back, and I’m Game eventually arrived in theatres on September 3.