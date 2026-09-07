400 hits, 50 blockbusters: India's most successful actor gave more hits than Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Rajinikanth combined

In the pantheon of Indian film superstars, names like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Dilip Kumar, Chiranjeevi, and Shah Rukh Khan are most frequently claimed as the ‘biggest star ever’. But how does one determine which star is bigger? If it is based on success rate, then Dilip Kumar reigns supreme. If the hard box office numbers are to be taken into consideration, then Shah Rukh Khan races ahead. And if ticket admissions are the parameter, then Amitabh Bachchan stands head and shoulders above all others.

Prem Nazir starred in over 720 films as the hero from 1952-86.

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But what about the sheer volume of box office successes? In an industry obsessed with how many hits one has given, that surely has to count. By that metric, none of the names mentioned above holds a candle to one legend from Malayalam cinema. In fact, their collective hit count may actually be less than what that man alone achieved in a stellar career that lasted four decades.

India’s most successful superstar

Called Nithyaharitha Nayakan (the evergreen hero) by fans and admirers, Prem Nazir ruled Malayalam cinema for over three decades. The star created the template for the definitive Malayalam hero that many still follow. In a career that spanned from the early 50s to the late 80s, he starred in a record 1000 films, including over 700 films as the lead hero. This prolificity allowed him to churn out hit after hit for decades. According to industry estimates, Prem Nazir gave over 400 hits in his career, including at least 50 films that were labelled blockbusters in Malayalam cinema.

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Prem Nazir was hailed as the 'evergreen hero' in Malayalam cinema.

{{^usCountry}} Just how impressive this figure is can be gauged by the fact that Amitabh Bachchan, arguably the biggest superstar in Hindi cinema, trails way behind with 60 hits, including 11 blockbusters. Rajinkanth is at the same level with just under 70 hits and a dozen blockbusters. Among modern Bollywood stars, nobody comes close. Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan all have 35-38 hits each. Salman has 15 blockbusters, the highest for a Hindi film hero. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just how impressive this figure is can be gauged by the fact that Amitabh Bachchan, arguably the biggest superstar in Hindi cinema, trails way behind with 60 hits, including 11 blockbusters. Rajinkanth is at the same level with just under 70 hits and a dozen blockbusters. Among modern Bollywood stars, nobody comes close. Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan all have 35-38 hits each. Salman has 15 blockbusters, the highest for a Hindi film hero. {{/usCountry}}

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Even if one combines the total hits of Amitabh, Rajinikanth, and Shah Rukh - men who have ruled the industry for five decades - the figure only reaches 150 hits, including 25 blockbusters, not even half of what Prem Nazir achieved alone.

Prem Nazir’s stellar career

Born Abdul Khader in 1929, Prem Nazir began his acting stint on stage, playing Shylock in The Merchant of Venice in 1951. He moved to films the following year, still acting under his birth name. Visappinte Vili (1952) changed his life. It gave him his stage name and his first break as a hero. Then, there was no looking back.

By the late 1950s, Prem Nazir, now an established star, began to play characters fighting social injustice. In the 60s, he began to experiment with dramatic roles, notably playing a demented youth in Iruttinte Athmavu (1967). He also established a cult following playing Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, and Ayappa in various films. The 1970s saw his most prolific period, when he would film 3-4 films at one time, and wrap each within a few weeks. In 1979, he set the world record for starring in the most films in a year, appearing in 39 films.

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Prem Nazir with Mohanlal (L) in one of his final films.

By the 80s, however, Prem Nazir’s star had begun to wane. The superstar was now in his 50s and had rivals 20 years younger. As Jayan, Sukumaran, Shankar, and Soman took over leading roles, Prem Nazir moved into supporting roles, playing second fiddle to the lead hero. Despite that, he often took on the lead role, including in memorable films such as Padayottam (1982) and Vellarikka Pattanam (1985).

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In 1988, he expressed his desire to direct a film starring the two new Malayalam stars, Mohanlal and Mammootty. But tragically, his health failed him. On 16 January 1989, he died after a prolonged illness, having contracted measles. He was 59. His last release was Priyadarshan's Kadathanadan Ambadi (1990), in which he co-starred with Mohanlal.