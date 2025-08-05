Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Malayalam actor Shanawas, son of Prem Nazir, dies at 71 following prolonged health issues

PTI
Updated on: Aug 05, 2025 01:59 pm IST

Shanawas had been suffering from some serious ailments for some time. He was shifted to a hospital after his condition worsened.

Noted Malayalam film and TV actor Shanawas died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram following some prolonged health issues late Monday night, family sources said. He was 71.

Shanawas acted in over 50 films in Malayalam.
Son of evergreen actor Prem Nazir, Shanawas had been suffering from some serious ailments for some time, and he was shifted to the hospital after his condition turned worse, they said.

After beginning his acting career through Balachandra Menon-directed Premageethangal, he acted in over 50 films in Malayalam and appeared in some television serials. Mazhanilavu, Neelagiri, Manithali, Gaanam, Aazhi, Human and so on were among his notable movies.

After a break, Shanawas came back to the tinsel town through Mohanlal-starrer China Town. He was last seen in Prithviraj's 2022 blockbuster movie Janaganamana.

People from various walks of life, including General Education Minister V Sivankutty, condoled his death.

