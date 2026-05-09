...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Internet can't have enough of Sairat stars Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar's reunion as film clocks 10 years of release

Sairat proved to be a breakthrough for both Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The Marathi film was directed by Nagraj Manjule.

May 09, 2026 07:44 pm IST
By Santanu Das
Advertisement

Sairat clocked 10 years of release last month. The Marathi film directed by Nagraj Manjule remains a landmark, revered for its powerful story and performances by Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. Fans of the film were in for a surprise as Rinku and Akash reunited for an event in Mumbai a day ago. What's more, Rinku shared a picture on her Instagram account with Akash, much to the delight of fans.

Rinku and Akash reunite

Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru were all smiles for a picture together.

Rinku smiled as Akash held her by the shoulder and looked directly at the camera. In the caption, she simply mentioned, We met, we laughed, we clicked random pic."

Fans of the film were happy to see Sairat's Archana and Prashant together. One comment read, “The Sairat pair after so long omg I love these two forever.” Another said, “This pair of Sairat is just as memorable today! Archie and Parshya, your chemistry is always in the hearts of fans.” “Get married like Vijay and Rashmika,” quipped another fan.

About Sairat

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

marathi film sairat nagraj manjule rinku rajguru
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Internet can't have enough of Sairat stars Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar's reunion as film clocks 10 years of release
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.