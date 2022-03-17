James Twitter reactions: Puneeth's last film releases in theatres amid fireworks, fans break down on watching it

Puneeth Rajkumar's swan song James released in theatres on Friday, on the occasion of his 47th birth anniversary. Fans of the late actor took to Twitter to share their happiness on watching him on screen and also expressed their grief on his birth anniversary. The action film is Puneeth's posthumous appearance following his death on October 29 2021.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter while watching James in a theatre, “Half-way through #James. #PuneethRajkumar Verithanam.. Fans are celebrating each and every scene.. Action, dance and his dialogues.. It is an emotional experience watching him.”

A fan tweeted after watching the film, "Came out with tears after watching #appu’s #James.. To be honest God made biggest mistake taking him away from fans. #HBDPowerStar #JamesHistoricEuphoria #BoloBoloJames #PuneethRajkumarLivesOn."

A Twitter user shared a video of fans crying on seeing Puneeth on screen. "Fans getting emotional seeing after #James movie. Every fan is crying coming out of theatre seeing movie," the tweet read. Another video showed fans standing and whistling for Puneeth as he appears on screen.

One more video showed huge party poppers, confetti and firecrackers lighting up a movie theatre as fans scream ahead of the film. Fans of the actor also lit firecrackers outside movie theatres which were decorated with huge posters of him.

Earlier, Prabhas said James would be a ‘masterpiece’. Taking to his Instagram handle last month, Prabhas shared the poster of James and wrote, "I'm sure we're about to witness a masterpiece in form of #James. This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir. We miss you!"

Puneeth had completed the shooting for his part before his demise. Helmed by Chethan Kumar, James features Priya Anand as the female lead and also Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in special

