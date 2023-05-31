Jamie Foxx's astonishing transformation in The Soloist: From personal trauma to Oscar-winning performance

Jamie Foxx is no stranger to immersing himself in challenging roles, but his experience in the 2009 drama film The Soloist hit closer to home than he expected. The actor, known for his dedication to his craft, revealed that a traumatic incident from his past resurfaced during the filming process, causing him massive anxiety.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 30, 2023 US actor Jamie Foxx attends the men's quarter-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. - Oscar-winning US actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized with an unspecified medical complication but is in recovery, his family says on April 13, 2023.(AFP)

In The Soloist, Foxx portrayed a homeless musician battling schizophrenia, requiring him to delve deep into the character's physical and mental struggles. However, it was the character's mental state that triggered haunting memories for Foxx, reminding him of a dark period in his own life when he was unknowingly drugged.

Recalling the incident, Foxx disclosed, "Someone played a practical joke on me and slipped something to me, and I went off. I ended up going to [the] hospital, and I'm in college." The drug in question was PCP, a substance notorious for inducing terrifying experiences. Foxx described it as a nightmare, making him afraid of the dark and evoking all the fears seen on television.

Years later, while working on The Soloist, the impact of that drug prank still lingered within Foxx's psyche. He revealed, "So basically, the movie is parallel to what I went through 20 years ago. So when I take on a part [like that], I start to have anxiety." The anxiety became so overwhelming that director Joe Wright had to visit Foxx at his home and offer an out, understanding the toll the role was taking on him. However, Foxx couldn't shake the feeling that he truly became the character.

The intensity of Foxx's portrayal even raised concerns among his friends and acquaintances. They witnessed the toll it was taking on him and questioned whether he would recover from the dark moments he was experiencing. The acclaimed actor shared encounters with friends like Chris Burren and even ran into Steven Spielberg, who expressed his worry about the impact of the character on Foxx's well-being.

Fortunately, the effects were temporary, and Foxx eventually found himself able to detach from the role. After leaving the character behind, he realized that he hadn't thought like Nate, his character in The Soloist, for days. The experience slowly faded away, allowing Foxx to move on.

Foxx's commitment to the role extended beyond the emotional and psychological aspects. He underwent physical transformations to embody his character authentically. The actor chipped his teeth, spent hours perfecting the nuances of the character, lost 20 pounds, and even took music lessons to enhance the believability of his portrayal.

