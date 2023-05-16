Jamie Foxx health updates- Is actor undergoing physical rehab post medical emergency?

Beloved actor Jamie Foxx has been undergoing physical rehabilitation in Chicago following his hospitalization last month in Atlanta. TMZ obtained photos of Foxx's family, including his daughters Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop, visiting him at the medical facility where he is receiving continuing care and physical therapy. Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain.(REUTERS)

Foxx's hospitalization in Atlanta, due to an undisclosed medical complication, came to light on April 12. It was only on May 3 that Foxx broke his silence, expressing gratitude on his Instagram account for the outpouring of support during his time in the hospital. Alongside a prayer, he wrote, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," accompanied by fox and heart emojis.

The nature of Foxx's medical emergency and his current condition remain unknown. TMZ reports that the hospital facility specializing in rehabilitation for stroke, spinal trauma, and traumatic brain injury is where Foxx has been receiving treatment since late April, according to a source.

Amid widespread speculation about Foxx's health, his daughter Corinne addressed the rumors and provided an important update last Friday. She denounced the reports suggesting the family was preparing for the worst and shared a statement clarifying the situation. "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

On the Impaulsive podcast on May 4, Kevin Hart offered a promising update on Foxx's health. Hart, respecting Foxx's family's desire for privacy, shared that Foxx is making progress and that the prayers, love, and support from fans are being felt. While not privy to the exact details, Hart expressed his hope that the positive momentum continues and emphasized Foxx's significance and the impact he has had in the entertainment industry.

Foxx's recovery journey continues, and his fans eagerly await further updates on his improving health. The outpouring of love and support for the talented actor demonstrates the profound impact he has had on audiences throughout his career.