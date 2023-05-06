Jamie Foxx out of immediate danger, but condition serious enough to keep him hospitalized: Reports

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is reportedly doing well following a month-long stay in a Georgia hospital due to an undisclosed medical emergency. While details about his condition have not been revealed, an insider close to the 55-year-old actor and comedian confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that the situation was once "life-threatening," but he is now "stable" and out of immediate danger. US actor Jamie Foxx attends the men's quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens,(AFP)

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, initially broke the news of her father’s hospitalization on Instagram, stating that he had experienced a medical complication and was on his way to recovery. Since then, Foxx has remained in the hospital, and his team of medical professionals continues to run tests to ensure that he is in stable condition before releasing him.

Despite his ongoing medical situation, Foxx is reportedly itching to get back to work, as he has multiple projects in the pipeline. The source said that the actor is “focused and astute” and “gets things done,” but that his medical condition is serious enough to keep him hospitalized.

Foxx was in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action when he was admitted to the hospital. His family and friends have been supportive throughout his hospitalization, with many taking to social media to express their love and well-wishes.

Although reports of Foxx’s condition have varied, his friend and All-Star Weekend co-star Natasha Blasick told Entertainment Tonight on May 4 that she had been texting with him and that he was recovering. Foxx also broke his silence from the hospital on Instagram, thanking fans for their support and saying he felt blessed.

Despite Foxx’s progress, his medical issue remains undisclosed, and it is unclear when he will be released from the hospital.