Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jamie Foxx out of immediate danger, but condition serious enough to keep him hospitalized: Reports

Jamie Foxx out of immediate danger, but condition serious enough to keep him hospitalized: Reports

ByPaurush Omar
May 06, 2023 08:26 AM IST

Foxx was in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix movie, ‘Back in Action,’ when he suffered the medical emergency

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is reportedly doing well following a month-long stay in a Georgia hospital due to an undisclosed medical emergency. While details about his condition have not been revealed, an insider close to the 55-year-old actor and comedian confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that the situation was once "life-threatening," but he is now "stable" and out of immediate danger.

US actor Jamie Foxx attends the men's quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens,(AFP)
US actor Jamie Foxx attends the men's quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens,(AFP)

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, initially broke the news of her father’s hospitalization on Instagram, stating that he had experienced a medical complication and was on his way to recovery. Since then, Foxx has remained in the hospital, and his team of medical professionals continues to run tests to ensure that he is in stable condition before releasing him.

Despite his ongoing medical situation, Foxx is reportedly itching to get back to work, as he has multiple projects in the pipeline. The source said that the actor is “focused and astute” and “gets things done,” but that his medical condition is serious enough to keep him hospitalized.

Foxx was in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action when he was admitted to the hospital. His family and friends have been supportive throughout his hospitalization, with many taking to social media to express their love and well-wishes.

Although reports of Foxx’s condition have varied, his friend and All-Star Weekend co-star Natasha Blasick told Entertainment Tonight on May 4 that she had been texting with him and that he was recovering. Foxx also broke his silence from the hospital on Instagram, thanking fans for their support and saying he felt blessed.

Also read | LeBron James and Jennifer Hudson share heartfelt wishes for 'ailing' Jamie Foxx

Despite Foxx’s progress, his medical issue remains undisclosed, and it is unclear when he will be released from the hospital.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
medical jamie foxx recovery daughter + 2 more
medical jamie foxx recovery daughter + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out