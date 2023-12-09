Kannada actor Leelavathi dies at 85, PM Narendra Modi pays condolences: A true icon of cinema

Veteran Kannada actor Leelavathi died at the age of 85. She reportedly died due to age-related ailments on Friday evening.

Leelavathi had acted in over 600 films.

After learning about the unfortunate news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his heartfelt condolences via a social media post. PM Modi tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Kannada film personality Leelavathi Ji.”

He also wrote, “A true icon of cinema, she graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films. Her diverse roles and remarkable talent will always be remembered and admired. My thoughts are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Fans also paid their tributes to Leelavathi over her death. "Leelavathi was one of the finest actors. RIP," a social media user wrote on X. "Will surely miss her seeing on the screen," another one wrote.

Leelavathi had acted in over 600 films including Tamil and Telugu projects. Some of her notable works include popular blockbusters like Bhakta Kumbara, Santha Thukaram, Bhatka Prahlada, Mangalya Yoga and Mana Mechchida Madadi.

Leelavathi is a recipient of Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award from the Karnataka government.

