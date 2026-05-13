...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj dies at 47 after suffering heart attack

Dileep Raj, who worked with late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2007 film Milana, died at 47 after suffering a heart attack.

May 13, 2026 11:36 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Advertisement

Popular Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj passed away on Wednesday morning after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was 47 years old. The actor's family confirmed his death to NDTV.

Dileep Raj dies at 47

Kannada actor Dileep Raj has died at the age of 47.

As per the report, the actor was rushed to Apollo Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday morning. However, despite receiving medical attention, the actor could not be revived and passed away at the hospital.

Dileep made his television debut with the telefilm Kambada Mane, and later played a prominent role in the hit show Janani. He went on to star in shows like Ardha Satya, Rangoli, Kumkuma Bhagya, Mangalya, Malebillu, Preetigaagi, and Rathasapthami.

Dileep Raj's film career

Dileep, who quickly transitioned to films, debuted as a lead actor in the 2005 Kannada film Boy Friend. However, he became a known face in the Kannada film industry, especially after he worked with Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2007 film Milana.

Dileep is survived by his wife, Srividya, who is a producer, and their two daughters.

 
kannada film
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj dies at 47 after suffering heart attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.