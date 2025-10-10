Puneeth Rajkumar brought to life 4 years after his death with AI for Maarigallu teaser; fans emotional seeing Appu

The teaser for the upcoming Zee5 web series Maarigallu was released recently. While the audience was hooked, given that the series explored the Kadambas, many fans were surprised to see the late Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar also feature in the teaser as Emperor Mayuravarma. Take a look. Puneeth Rajkumar will embody Emperor Mayuravarma in the Kannada web series.

Maarigallu teaser brings AI-generated Puneeth Rajkumar to life

The teaser for Maarigallu begins by introducing the audience to the Kadambas, Kannadigas' first royal dynasty. It depicts people living in peace and prosperity in Vaijayanthipura, with Banavasi as its capital. The video then introduces Kadambara Raja Mayura Varma, who is surprisingly depicted by a buff Puneeth.

Halfway through the teaser, we’re told that the Kadambas ruled for years before their downfall. It then shows a host of characters from the 1990s searching for hidden treasure left behind by the once-glorious dynasty. The show, directed by Devraj Poojary and produced by Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, will stream on Zee 5 from 31 October.

Internet reacts to Puneeth Rajkumar in Maarigallu teaser

Fans expressed a range of emotions, from shock to happiness, upon the release of the teaser for Maarigallu. “Will Puneeth sir feature in the whole series?” one fan wanted to know. Another wrote, “Boss entry unexpected.”

A fan commented, “Waiting for boss,” with folded hands emojis. An emotional fan commented, “Appu boss entry king is back love you appu,” while another wrote, “will get to see my God again.” Numerous emotional comments centred on the return of their beloved Appu, as Puneeth was affectionately known.

About Puneeth Rajkumar’s legacy

For the unversed, Puneet is the youngest son of the legendary actor, Dr Rajkumar. Actor Shiva Rajkumar is his brother. He was a renowned actor in Kannada, having played numerous roles, both as a lead actor and a child actor, prior to that. He died at age 46 due to cardiac arrest on 29 October 2021.

His last film was the 2021 film James, which was released posthumously. The 2022 film Lucky Man also featured him in an extended cameo as God. A travel documentary named Gandhada Gudi was also released in 2022, post his death. To honour his legacy, the makers of Maarigallu used an AI-generated version of him to depict a beloved king.