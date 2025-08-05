Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies at 34 after suffering from jaundice

Sandalwood actor Santhosh Balaraj, aged 34, passed away on Tuesday morning at Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru. He breathed his last around 9:30 AM, following complications related to liver and kidney issues that led to severe jaundice, according to a report by The Week. The actor had been admitted to the hospital last month and was under intensive care as his health condition worsened. Santhosh Balaraj was the son of late producer Anekal Balaraj, who launched his career in films.

Santhosh had slipped into coma

Initially hospitalised for jaundice, Santhosh had shown signs of improvement but was readmitted after his condition deteriorated. Reports earlier this week confirmed that his health had turned critical and that he had slipped into a coma. Despite receiving treatment in the ICU, his organs failed to recover.

About Santhosh Balaraj

Santhosh was known for his intense performances in films such as Kariya 2, Kempa, Ganapa, Berkeley, and Satya. He was the son of late Kannada film producer Anekal Balaraj, a notable figure in the industry. Santosh’s breakthrough role came with Ganapa, which earned him recognition for portraying gritty, realistic characters.

His entry into cinema was closely tied to his father’s work. His father launched him with Kempa (2009), the Kannada action drama was his debut. The film showcases rural conflict and emotional intensity.

Anekal, who had produced the hit film Kariya starring Darshan, took his son in the film’s sequel, Kariya 2, thereby cementing Santosh's place in the industry. The action drama directed by Prabhu Sirinivas was a hard-hitting action thriller, liked by the audience.

Santosh was known for his rugged on-screen presence and ability to portray intense, action-driven characters with depth.

Tragedy had previously struck the family in May 2022, when Anekal Balaraj lost his life in a road accident. He was fatally injured after being struck by a speeding motorbike while crossing the road, suffering a severe head trauma.