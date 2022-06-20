Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Kannada actor Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after her root canal surgery goes wrong
others

Kannada actor Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after her root canal surgery goes wrong

Photos of Kannada actor Swathi Sathish with a swollen face were shared online. Swathi underwent a root canal treatment that caused the swelling.
Swathi Sathish has worked in films such as FIR and 6 to 6.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 05:11 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kannada actor Swathi Sathish's root canal procedure left the right side of her face swollen. She looked unrecognisable in her photos clicked after the surgery, which were shared online. Swathi was reportedly told by her doctor that the swelling would subside after a few hours, and that such a reaction was very common in this kind of a procedure. However, the swelling has not gone down, even after 20 days since her surgery. Also Read: Kannada TV actor dies after cosmetic surgery, kin blames hospital

According to a Kannada news channel, Swathi is very upset with the medical negligence of the clinic, where she underwent her root canal treatment. She’s even considering taking the legal route to find a solution to her problem. On Monday, a paparazzo account also shared her before and after pictures on Instagram.

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to the post, one Instagram user said that it is a side-effect and she'll be better soon. His comment read, “FYI - she was injected by salicylic acid instead of anesthesia, according to the reports. And for non-medicos, it's ok if you have a normal swelling… as it subsides within few days or reduce after some medication. Hope she gets better soon.” Another person asked, “Root canal ya lip surgery gone wrong?” One said, “This swelling is completely normal and temporary, just because it’s being sensationalised, don’t be alarmed.”

The report added that Swathi is finding it difficult to step out of her house and go out in public with her swollen face. Her condition has also put her career under stress, as she was unable to finish her work commitments. The actor has a film that is ready for release, and has revealed that she was not able to promote her movie due to her condition. Swathi has worked in Kannada films like FIR and 6 to 6. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP