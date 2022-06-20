Kannada actor Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after her root canal surgery goes wrong

Kannada actor Swathi Sathish's root canal procedure left the right side of her face swollen. She looked unrecognisable in her photos clicked after the surgery, which were shared online. Swathi was reportedly told by her doctor that the swelling would subside after a few hours, and that such a reaction was very common in this kind of a procedure. However, the swelling has not gone down, even after 20 days since her surgery. Also Read: Kannada TV actor dies after cosmetic surgery, kin blames hospital

According to a Kannada news channel, Swathi is very upset with the medical negligence of the clinic, where she underwent her root canal treatment. She’s even considering taking the legal route to find a solution to her problem. On Monday, a paparazzo account also shared her before and after pictures on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, one Instagram user said that it is a side-effect and she'll be better soon. His comment read, “FYI - she was injected by salicylic acid instead of anesthesia, according to the reports. And for non-medicos, it's ok if you have a normal swelling… as it subsides within few days or reduce after some medication. Hope she gets better soon.” Another person asked, “Root canal ya lip surgery gone wrong?” One said, “This swelling is completely normal and temporary, just because it’s being sensationalised, don’t be alarmed.”

The report added that Swathi is finding it difficult to step out of her house and go out in public with her swollen face. Her condition has also put her career under stress, as she was unable to finish her work commitments. The actor has a film that is ready for release, and has revealed that she was not able to promote her movie due to her condition. Swathi has worked in Kannada films like FIR and 6 to 6.

