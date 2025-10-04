Kantara Chapter 1 to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid record-breaking box office run | Exclusive

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has not only struck a chord with audiences across the country but has also turned into an unstoppable force at the box office. The film has received rave reviews from both audiences and critics since its release, with many calling it a work of cinematic brilliance and a masterpiece. Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 will be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kantara Chapter 1 to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Amid its dream box office run, Kantara Chapter 1 is now gearing up for a special honour. The acclaimed film is set to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking a proud moment for the entire team. On Sunday, October 5, the film will be showcased at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of filmmaker and lead actor Rishab Shetty, actor Rukmini Vasanth, and producer Chaluve Gowda.

Ever since its release, Kantara Chapter 1 has been rewriting box office records. The film crossed the ₹140 crore mark at the domestic box office in just three days and continues to draw packed houses across major cities. With its rooted storytelling, powerful performances, and stunning VFX, Kantara Chapter 1 has thoroughly entertained audiences. Many filmmakers and actors have heaped praise on the film on social media.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to X and wrote, “KANTAAAARRRAAA is FANTAAAASTICCCC .. All FILM MAKERS in INDIA should feel ASHAMED after seeing the UNIMAGINABLE EFFORT @Shetty_Rishab and his team put in the BGM, SOUND DESIGN, CINEMATOGRAPHY, PRODUCTION DESIGN and VFX .. Forgetting the CONTENT which is a BONUS, their EFFORT alone deserves #kantarachaoter1 to be a BLOCKBUSTER .. HATS OFF TO @HombaleFilms for uncompromisingly backing the creative team 🙏🙏🙏 and HEY @Shetty_Rishab, I can’t decide whether you are a GREATER DIRECTOR or a GREATER ACTOR.”

Actors like Jr NTR, Prabhas, and Yash also praised Rishab for his vision and hailed the film as a new benchmark in Indian cinema.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to Rishab Shetty’s 2022 sleeper hit Kantara. Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the backstory of the daivas and the guliga shown in Kantara. Rishab plays Berme, a warrior from Kantara — a hamlet that is at odds with the neighbouring Kadamba kingdom. The ruler Vijayendra (Jayaram) has enforced an uneasy truce with Kantara, but his ambitious and wayward son, Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah), wants to annex Kantara and seize the forest’s resources. Even as Princess Kanakvathi (Rukmini Vasanth) tries to find a middle ground, blood is shed, leading to an intense confrontation between Kulasekhara and Berme.

The film has been praised for its visual effects and the performances of Rishab, Rukmini, and Gulshan. It continues to enjoy a dream run at the box office. In just two days, the film surpassed the lifetime collections of recent big releases such as Mirai ( ₹142 crore), Kesari Chapter 2 ( ₹144 crore), and Sky Force ( ₹150 crore), by collecting ₹151 crore worldwide.