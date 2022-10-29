Kantara's Rishab Shetty takes Rajinikanth's blessings after meeting him, touches his feet. See pics

Rishab Shetty, who directed as well as played the lead role in Kantara, recently met Rajinikanth, days after the veteran actor praised his film. Taking to Twitter, Rishab shared pictures and also penned a note thanking Rajinikanth. In the first photo, Rishab is seen taking Rajinikanth's blessings after touching his feet. (Also Read | Rajinikanth calls Kantara a 'masterpiece', heaps praises over Rishab Shetty)

Rishab smiled as Rajinikanth held his hand and gestured that he liked something in the next picture. The duo sat in front of each other and shared a conversation in the third picture. After hosting Rishab, Rajinikanth honoured him with a shawl.

Sharing the pictures, Rishab wrote in Kannada, "If you praise us once, we will praise you a hundred times (red heart emoji). Thank you @rajinikanth sir, we are always grateful for your appreciation of our Kantara film." Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "How much you are blessed Rishab.. you met Thalaivar directly.. Great.. all the best for all your endeavours and success." "What a movie? Awestruck by the climax," read a comment. "Rishabh Sir, waiting for more such great movies from you," said a person.

"Great movie Rishab. Congratulations to you and entire team. Please make more such movies. So happy to see you with Rajini Sir," tweeted another person. "#Kantara, what a movie! Especially the climax gave goosebumps. No wonder it has made 250 crores in just a month. Great direction and action by Rishab Shetty. And great words from Thalaivar is icing on the cake." "Never ever forget the Kantara movie! @chetty_rishab sir. Such a wonderful movie and we felt the divinity," wrote a person on Twitter.

Recently, Rajinikanth showered praises on Rishab for Kantara. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, "'The unknown is more than the known' no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebump @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

Rishab reacted, "Dear @rajinikanth sir you are biggest superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir."

Helmed by Rishab, Kantara was released on September 30. The film gathered massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.

