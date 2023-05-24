Kanye West in hot water: Gap launches $2 million lawsuit over collaboration fallout

It seems Kanye West just can't catch a break these days. The embattled rapper is now facing a $2 million lawsuit from clothing giant Gap over their failed collaboration. According to court documents obtained by The Post, Gap filed a claim against West and his Yeezy clothing line in a Los Angeles court last month.

FILE - Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2022. Adidas saw operating earnings dwindle in the first three months of the year as the German sportswear company's breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and his popular Yeezy shoe brand cost it 400 million euros ($441 million) in lost sales. Profit was down to 60 million euros from 437 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, while profit margin shrank to a bare 1.1%. Net sales declined 1%, to 5.27 billion euros, and would have risen 9% with the Yeezy line, the company said Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(AP)

The lawsuit stems from damages to a Los Angeles rental property leased by Gap. Art City Center, the company that claims ownership of the building, had previously sued Gap for damages to the property located at 1360 E. 6th St. Now, Gap is attempting to pass the blame onto West, who announced the Yeezy Gap collaboration back in 2020.

The court documents reveal a list of unauthorized alterations made by West to the property, including the erection of an exterior ramp in the east side parking lot, installation of a tunnel in the lot, removal of ceiling lights, construction of a wall, and the elimination of three bathrooms. These changes were made without Gap's participation or approval, breaching the strategic agreement between the two parties, according to the lawsuit.

Gap is seeking to hold West responsible for any damages owed to Art City and is also demanding $2 million in compensatory damages for itself. While The Post reached out to West's representatives for comment, there has been no response so far.

This lawsuit adds to the series of setbacks for West, as Gap ended its partnership with him last fall following a string of anti-Semitic comments made by the rapper. The clothing giant released a statement at the time, stating, "Antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values." West later attributed the collaboration's failure to the fact that he is a "king" and couldn't live in someone else's castle, proclaiming his need to make his own.

The fallout from West's controversial remarks also resulted in the loss of a lucrative Yeezy deal with Adidas, which cost him his billionaire status. Forbes reported that a significant portion of West's estimated $2 billion fortune, approximately $1.5 billion, was tied to his relationship with the apparel company. In a recent announcement, Adidas revealed its plans to sell its remaining Yeezy shoe inventory from the terminated partnership and donate all proceeds to organizations combating racism and hate.

While West has seemingly stepped out of the spotlight in recent months, sightings of him and his new wife Bianca Censori, 28, in West Hollywood have sparked some curiosity. As the legal battle with Gap unfolds, the outcome remains uncertain. For now, Kanye West finds himself once again at the center of controversy, facing the consequences of his actions and decisions.

