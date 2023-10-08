Katy Perry songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura found ‘safe’ nearly 4 months after she went missing: report

The model and songwriter who co-wrote Katy Perry’s Walking on Air had gone missing nearly four months ago, and has now been found “safe” and alive, a friend has said. 48-year-old Camela Leierth-Segura was last seen on June 29 in Beverly Hills after she was evicted from her rental property, according to a missing persons report. Police said at the time Camela disappeared that her cat was also missing.

Camela Leierth-Segura was last seen on June 29 in Beverly Hills after she was evicted from her rental property, according to a missing persons report (Annelie Sernevall/Facebook)

A friend of Camela has told The Independent that she was found alive in California Friday morning, September 6. “She was found a few hours ago, so she is safe right now. The family has asked for privacy and the police [haven’t] given me any details yet though, so I only know that she was found so far,” the friend, Cecilia Foss, said.

The news about Camela, who is originally from Nederluleå, Sweden, being found was broken by another friend, Liz Montgomery, in a Facebook post that has now been deleted, the US Sun reported. “I just wanted to share that my friend, Camela has been found and she is safe,” the post allegedly read. “I can’t offer any other details than that, but I wanted to thank everyone for all of your support. We would not have found her without you. Thank you!!!”

At the time Camela vanished, Liz called for a welfare check after the model’s sister, who is in Sweden, raised concerns. Cecelia had said that she feared that Camela had been abducted. “My worst fear is that someone has her, and is hurting her,” she told The Independent at the time.

“She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble; Covid definitely was not helpful for her because she's a musician, model, actress, all that stuff,” Liz said at the time. “And there was no money coming in. When I woke up in the morning there was already a message saying 'Hey, have you talked to Camela?”

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed that the missing persons investigation has also been closed.

