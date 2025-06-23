Kerala Crime Files actor Arjun Radhakrishnan: People know I’m an outsider but they have been supportive too

For actor Arjun Radhakrishnan, who had starred in Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, Mammootty’s Kannur Squad and essayed APJ Abdul Kalam in Rocket Boys, his latest Malayalam web series Kerala Crime Files Season 2 is special for several reasons. The most notable of these being that the series presented him the opportunity to play his first-ever lead role, something he grabbed with both hands and aced too - based on the reception. Arjun Radhakrishnan in Kerala Crime Files S2

On the feedback for the series, which is currently streaming on JioHotstar, the actor says, “It’s been great. It’s almost similar to what you would get for a theatrical release. It’s not something that I expected because web series are still at a nascent stage in Kerala where we have only had a handful of OTT series.”

Arjun Radhakrishnan on Kerala Crime Files S2

This season of the Ahammed Khabeer directorial, which is scripted by Kishkinda Kaandam writer Bahul Ramesh, revolves around Kerala police’s efforts to track down one of their own. Rookie officer Noble, played by Arjun, leads the case which takes a shocking turn with every episode.

Arjun also attributes the response to the previous season, which also had Aju Varghese and Lal. “So, there was an anticipation for this. This season came out well in terms of the look and feel; there was a certain quality to the show,” he says.

The actor is one of the few younger stars, who have managed to catch the attention of the audiences as well as those in the industry with each of his films - starting from Pada and Dear Friend in 2022.

Arjun Radhakrishnan on whether it’s difficult to get opportunities in Malayalam

Being a Malayali actor, who was not raised in Kerala, was it tougher for him to get opportunities in the State? “I have been absolutely lucky in terms of the people I have been able to work with. Right from Pada and Dear Friend to Kannur Squad and Ullozhukku, every one is aware of the fact that I came from outside. I didn’t grow up here. But the people I have worked with have been really supportive and patient, sometimes to the extent of me feeling guilty,” Arjun explains. “Even for Kerala Crime Files S2, the amount of time that Ahammed and Bahul spent with me, from the shoot to the dub, has been immense. Every director I have worked with has done this with me, and I feel very lucky.”

That said, the actor confides that “the fear (of being an outsider), is always there”. “I thought Pada was a one-off thing and then I thought Dear Friend was another blip. But I am grateful for the kind of response and support the industry has given me,” he says. Arjun is currently working on National Award-winner Salim Ahamed’s next.