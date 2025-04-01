Menu Explore
Kerala High Court refuses to order stay on Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan screening

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 01, 2025 09:29 PM IST

The Kerala High Court has refused to put a stay on the screening of L2 Empuraan while hearing a plea of a former BJP Thrissur district committee member.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to put a stay on the screening of the film L2: Empuraan while hearing a plea of former BJP Thrissur district committee member Vijeesh Vettam. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan's list of 24 cuts: Gujarat riots reference, villain name, Suresh Gopi's thank you card tweaked)

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from L2 Empuraan.
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from L2 Empuraan.

A release from the BJP media cell said the party had taken disciplinary action against Vettam, who approached the High Court against the Prithviraj-directed film starring actor Mohanlal.

Kerala HC refuses stay on L2 Empuraan

"Former BJP Thrissur district committee member Vijeesh Vettam has been suspended from the party. He was suspended from primary membership. Kerala High Court has refused to put a stay on the screening of the film. The petition alleges that the film promotes anti-nationalism and paves the way for religious hatred", the release further mentioned.

"The petition names the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Film Certification Board, Team Empuraan, and the State police chief as opposition parties", the release added.

Why did Vijeesh Vettam approach the court

Vettam, however, stated that he accepts the party's decision and clarified that his decision to approach the court was personal and that he would continue with legal proceedings against the film.

According to the BJP Thrissur district committee member, the film has an agenda of communal polarization and financial gain", which forces people like him, who intervene at the grassroots level, to respond. Despite the disciplinary action, Vettam affirmed that he would remain with the party.

BJP Thrissur district president Justin Jacob said that Vijeesh had filed the complaint in his capacity as a district committee member, prompting the action by the party. He also said that the BJP would take strict action against anyone who acted against its policies and that further reviews would be conducted on the matter.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
