Kerala minister condemns remarks over Mohanlal's Sabarimala offering for Mammootty

Kerala Minority Welfare Minister V Abdurahiman on Thursday condemned the statements made by certain individuals spreading communal venom regarding actor Mohanlal's offering at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on behalf of actor Mammootty. (Also Read: Mohanlal praying for Mammootty's well-being at Sabarimala draws ire: ‘Contradicts Islamic principles’) Mammootty and Mohanlal drew ire after the latter offered prayers at Sabarimala for the former.

Kerala Minister defends Mohanlal's Sabarimala offering for Mammootty

Abdurahiman has demanded that those who made narrow-minded and uncivilised statements regarding Mohanlal's offering should apologise to the public. In a statement, he said that those who irresponsibly make such remarks, failing to understand the essence of secularism upheld by Kerala, are a disgrace to the state.

"Religious scholars should come forward to reject such dangerous stances. These statements are intended to malign a particular religion in front of the public. Such controversies will only serve to strengthen the hidden agenda of communal polarisation in Kerala's society," he said.

Abdurahiman said that people must remain vigilant against the rantings of those who fail to grasp the essence of humanity and fraternity promoted by religions. "We have witnessed a religious leader criticising an elderly Muslim woman for going on a trip to Munnar with her children, deeming it a great sin. There have also been attempts to prevent students from going on study tours. Any such regressive moves must be resisted," he said.

What happened

The minister's statement came after Mohanlal's offering at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple for the well-being of Mammootty during his pilgrimage to the hill shrine on March 18 sparked a row.

After the offering receipt was leaked and went viral, a section of people stated that Mammootty is a Muslim and that he should apologise if he had asked Mohanlal to offer prayers at the hill shrine on his behalf. This sparked a controversy, with many taking to social media to rally behind the two popular actors, praising their friendship.

Javed Akhtar also defended Mohanlal, writing, “I wish every Mamooty of India had a friend like Mohan Lal and every Mohan Lal had a friend like Mamooty . It is obvious that their great friendship is beyond the understanding of some Small , narrow minded , petty and negative people but who cares.”