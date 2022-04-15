KGF 2 box office day 1 collection: Yash's film earns 134 crore, Hindi version gets 54 crore opening

KGF: Chapter 2, which hit theatres on April 14 in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages, is taking the box office by storm. The Yash-starrer, which had broken day 1 gross of all post-pandemic films with just advance bookings, broke more records across India on its opening day. The Hindi version of the film has become the biggest opener in India. Also Read| KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) beats all post-pandemic films' day 1 gross even before release, earns ₹20 crore in advance booking

KGF: Chapter 2 earned nett ₹134.50 cr in India on Day 1 of its release. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Friday that the Hindi version of KGF 2 earned nett ₹53.95 on its opening day, becoming the biggest opener in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted that KGF 2 has demolished opening records of the 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan and the 2019 film War, which earned ₹50.75 cr and ₹ 51.60 cr on their opening days respectively.

'KGF2' DAY 1: ? 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses ? 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]... OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ZB0NVJMKBR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

KGF 2 also crossed the lifetime earning of its first film with a single-day earning. The Hindi version of KGF's first part had earned ₹44.09 cr at the box office after its release in December 2018. The second part had sold tickets worth ₹20 crore even before its release, which is higher than the release day earnings of all Hindi films released since the pandemic hit.

As per Ramesh Bala, KGF 2 has also created a new record in Tamil Nadu for having the most number of special shows scheduled between 12:01 am to 7:59 am from Day 2 to Day 4 of the opening weekend. The Tamil version got almost 350 screens in the state on its opening day, but extra shows had to be added at midnight and early morning due to increasing demand.

The film has also broken records in Kerala, becoming the first movie in the state's box office history to breach the ₹7 cr daily gross mark. It earned ₹ 7.48 cr on its opening day in Kerala.

KGF: Chapter 2 is a Kannada film, starring Yash, along with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. As per the producers, it was released on over 10,000 screens worldwide on Thursday, which was the biggest release ever for a Kannada film.

The series is centred on a smuggler named Rocky (Yash), who aims to control the gold mining empire at the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The second part focuses on his war with the villain Adheera, played by Sanjay. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel recently said that he would be open to continuing the franchise if the second part receives a good response from the audience.

