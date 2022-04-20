Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KGF Chapter 2 box office day 6 collection: Yash's film earns 676 crore, beats Baahubali The Beginning's lifetime gross

KGF Chapter 2 box office day 6 collection: The Yash-starrer has collected ₹676 crore, surpassing the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali The Beginning.
Yash in a still from KGF: Chapter 2.
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 05:34 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 continues to rewrite record books at the box office. The film has managed a strong hold in its sixth day i.e. Tuesday, registering earnings of over 50 crore across all languages on the day. This takes the film's total cross to an impressive 676 crore. The number is significant because this means KGF 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali: The Beginning ( 650 crore). According to industry estimates, the Yash-starrer is poised to cross the 1000-crore mark sometime next week. Also read: What KGF: Chapter 2's mid-credits scene reveals about franchise's future and fate of Yash's character Rocky

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the breakdown of KGF: Chapter 2's worldwide earnings on Wednesday evening. His tweet also mentioned that the Prasanth Neel film is now eighth in the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all-time.

The film's Hindi-dubbed version is also breaking new records each day. The Hindi version alone has grossed 238.70 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Wednesday afternoon, Taran tweeted that the film is all set to be the fastest one in Hindi to hit the 250-crore mark. "#KGF2 is super-strong on Day 6... Will cross 250 cr mark today [Wed, Day 7]... again, the fastest to hit 250 CR...Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr. Total: 238.70 cr. #India biz. #Hindi Version," his tweet read.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, film follows an underdog named Rocky (Yash) who later becomes a dangerous gangster, controlling the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The film is told from the point of view of journalist-turned-writer Anand Ingalagi (Anant Nag). The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

Recently, while speaking with Public TV channel, the franchise's executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed that pre-production work on KGF: Chapter 3 has begun but did not divulge more details.

 

Topics
kgf 2 kgf kgf: chapter 2 baahubali franchise baahubali
