KGF Chapter 2 box office day 6 collection: Yash's film earns 676 crore, beats Baahubali The Beginning's lifetime gross

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 continues to rewrite record books at the box office. The film has managed a strong hold in its sixth day i.e. Tuesday, registering earnings of over ₹50 crore across all languages on the day. This takes the film's total cross to an impressive ₹676 crore. The number is significant because this means KGF 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali: The Beginning ( ₹650 crore). According to industry estimates, the Yash-starrer is poised to cross the ₹1000-crore mark sometime next week. Also read: What KGF: Chapter 2's mid-credits scene reveals about franchise's future and fate of Yash's character Rocky

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the breakdown of KGF: Chapter 2's worldwide earnings on Wednesday evening. His tweet also mentioned that the Prasanth Neel film is now eighth in the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all-time.

The film's Hindi-dubbed version is also breaking new records each day. The Hindi version alone has grossed ₹238.70 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Wednesday afternoon, Taran tweeted that the film is all set to be the fastest one in Hindi to hit the ₹250-crore mark. "#KGF2 is super-strong on Day 6... Will cross ₹ 250 cr mark today [Wed, Day 7]... again, the fastest to hit ₹ 250 CR...Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr. Total: ₹ 238.70 cr. #India biz. #Hindi Version," his tweet read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, film follows an underdog named Rocky (Yash) who later becomes a dangerous gangster, controlling the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The film is told from the point of view of journalist-turned-writer Anand Ingalagi (Anant Nag). The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, while speaking with Public TV channel, the franchise's executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed that pre-production work on KGF: Chapter 3 has begun but did not divulge more details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON