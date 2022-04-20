What KGF: Chapter 2's mid-credits scene reveals about franchise's future and fate of Yash's character Rocky

The concept of mid-credits and end-credits scenes began with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury showed up in a post-credits scene in Iron Man (2008), cinematic storytelling changed. Over time, other franchises in Hollywood adopted this model to introduce new films. And better late than never, the trend has reached India too. The recently-released Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 employs the use of a mid-credits scene quite well. Here's a breakdown of what the scene is and what it may mean for the future of the franchise. Also read: KGF 2 BO: Yash's film crosses ₹600 crore, is ninth highest-grossing Indian film

Huge spoilers for KGF: Chapter 2 ahead!

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, film follows an underdog named Rocky (Yash) who later becomes a dangerous gangster, controlling the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The film is told from the point of view of journalist-turned-writer Anand Ingalagi (Anant Nag), whose manuscripts KGF 1 and 2 form the backbone of the films.

From the outset, the film looked like it was intended to be a two-part saga. The opening sequence of the first part was mirrored in the sequel's climax. Towards the end of the second part, it is shown that Prime Minister Ramika Sen's (Raveena Tandon) military action against Rocky drives him to the sea, where he chooses death. At the end, we see a shot of Rocky's seemingly lifeless body sinking to the bottom of the ocean. Anyone would assume this is the logical conclusion to the franchise.

However, the mid-credits scene flips the script. It shows a worker dusting off books in Anand Ingalagi's library, the same place that had been the setting for many of the sequences in the second part. There, he uncovers another manuscript with the title 'KGF: Chapter..' but before he can reveal the number next to it, the credits resume. It is a hint that Rocky's story, or at least the story of KGF, is still incomplete.

Rocky may be alive and we may yet see him in KGF: Chapter 3. On the contrary, there may be another chapter in the KGF story that may have nothing to do with Rocky but somebody else entirely. While speaking with Public TV channel, the franchise's executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed that pre-production work on the third part has begun but did not divulge more details.

This does mean that the story is likely to continue but there is no certainty whether Rocky will be in it or not. However, the producers and creative minds behind KGF would be unwise not to cast Yash in the third part. A large chunk of KGF's success is due to Yash's persona and stardom. He is one of the many ingredients that make KGF such a delightful recipe. Taking away that one ingredient and still attempting the same dish may just leave a sour taste in everyone's mouth.

It is likely that through the mid-credits scene, the film's makers wanted to keep the option of continuing the franchise open and take a decision about it later, based on the film's reception. And what a reception it has been, In five days since release, KGF 2 has grossed ₹625 crore globally, becoming the ninth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Trade analysts estimate that by the time, it finishes its run, it may end up with over ₹1000 crore earnings and a spot in the top 3. This may have encouraged the producers to continue the story. Also read: Decoding KGF 2 and Pushpa's success: How they brought back the angry young man

In KGF's case, one understands the economic impetus but creatively, the story does not need a third part. Rocky's story has reached its logical conclusion. His story arc is finished. The story of KGF has been done and dusted. Anything beyond that will be just playing to the gallery. But then, many have been tempted for less. Dead franchises have continued and actors have played the same roles for decades (looking at you Fast and the Furious).

At the film's trailer launch, director Prasanth Neel joked the third part would be ready in about eight years. When and if that happens, remains to be seen. For one, we are yet to see Baahubali 3, five years since the release of the second part. But one thing is certain, if it does happen, it will be one of the most-anticipated Indian films of all time.