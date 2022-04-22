KGF 2 box office day 8: Hindi version to cross 300 crore this weekend, overtakes Kashmir Files as highest grosser

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 broke another big record as it began its second week at the box office. The Hindi version of the movie has raked in ₹268 crore. What makes this figure special is that no film in the Hindi language has been able to surpass it since the beginning of the pandemic. (Also read: KGF Chapter 2 review: Yash's film is an explosive tale of brash, unapologetic and larger-than-life characters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the new numbers. “#KGF2 has RECORD-SMASHING *extended Week 1*... Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [post pandemic] in *just 8 days*... BLOCKBUSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr, Thu 13.58 cr. Total: ₹ 268.63 cr. #India biz. #Hindi,” he wrote in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also have a breakdown of KGF's journey to ₹268 crore and predicted that it could earn ₹300 crore by the end of this weekend. “#KGF2 is a BLOCKBUSTER... #Hindi benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1 ₹ 100 cr: Day 2 ₹ 150 cr: Day 4 ₹ 200 cr: Day 5 ₹ 225 cr: Day 6 ₹ 250 cr: Day 7. Should cross ₹ 300 cr in Weekend 2. #India biz. #KGFChapter2,” he wrote.

Worldwide, the film has breached the ₹700 crore mark. It is the first Kannada film to see such massive success on the world stage. Yash took to Instagram on Thursday to thank his fans for their support for his film. "I'm in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. Thank you guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and all we wanted was to give you a great cinematic experience. I hope you're enjoying and continue to enjoy it," he said in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON