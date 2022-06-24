KGF director Prashanth Neel: 'Definitely a possibility of KGF Chapter 3, that also comes out of compulsion'

The director of KGF films, Prashanth Neel, has said that the third film in the franchise is out of compulsion. KGF Chapter 2 end credits teased fans for a third installment. Starring Yash in the lead role, the film also featured Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. (Also read: Karan Johar says had Bollywood made KGF, it would have been ‘lynched’ by critics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KGF: Chapter 2 is a Kannada film, starring Yash and is a sequel to the 2018 hit KGF: Chapter 1. KGF Chapter 2 has earned over ₹1250 crore at the box office, and ₹435 crore of those came from the Hindi version alone.

Asked whether he was actually considering KGF Chapter 3, Prashanth told the Youtube channel Galatta Plus, "There is definitely a possibility of Chapter 3. That also comes out of compulsion. People have loved this world, they've loved this character and we are gonna keep it going. We don't know when, but we are gonna keep it going".

He added, "Of course, we have an idea. We had an idea for it a long time back actually, but right now we just want to take a big break and we will definitely come back to make that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur confirmed in an interview that the shooting for the third film in the franchise will begin after October this year and then new film will hit theatres in 2024. He also said that they plan a “Marvel-like universe” for the film franchise. However, the series’ executive producer Karthik Gowda issued a statement on social media stating that they have no plans to start KGF: Chapter 3 ‘anytime soon’. The statement was issued on behalf of the production house Hombale Films.

Prashanth Neel started his journey in films in 2014 when he directed Srimurali and Haripriya's Ugramm. His next film was KGF Chapter 1 in 2018. The film saw unexpected box office success not just in Kannada markets, but even in Hindi belts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON