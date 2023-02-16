Kichcha Sudeep on joining politics: I have not made any decision, have to consult fans as well

Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s recent meeting with minister DK Shivakumar has sparked off rumours about his apparent political innings. In a latest interview with a Kannada channel, Sudeep reacted to the reports surrounding his political plunge and said that even though he has received offers from many political parties in the past, he hasn’t made up his mind yet. Also read: Kiccha Sudeep reacts to Rashmika Mandanna being criticised for not watching Kantara

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudeep, who was last seen in Kannada film Vikrant Rona, has always been very vocal about his opinions on everything. This time, he has shed some light on whether he’s ready for politics.

"I have met DK Shivakumar, CM Basavaraj Bommai and minister DK Sudhakar. I have a good relationship with everyone, but I have not made any decision regarding my political entry. I will make it public when I take a decision.” Sudeep was quoted in a report by India Today.

"More than political parties, I need to know what my fans think about my foray into politics, which is the most important aspect for me. I have to consult them as well. Service can be done without politics. First I need to find an answer about myself, why I need to take the political plunge or I can still contribute on individual capacity,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudeep currently awaits the release of his upcoming film Kabzaa, which also stars Upendra and Shriya Saran. The film reportedly gives a glimpse into the life of a gangster in India’s pre-independence era.

Meanwhile, Sudeep recently took to Twitter to condemn the alleged slipper attack on actor Darshan at the song launch of upcoming Kannada film Kranti. In a statement, Sudeep shared his views on the whole unfortunate incident and said that it disturbed him. He added that one silly act shouldn’t damage the whole system. Sudeep described the act as ‘rebellion isn’t always an answer’.

His post read: “The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the leading lady of the film standing there as well, who were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage that was prevailing at that time. Humiliating them publicly brings about questions as to whether we are Kannadigas known for these unjustified reactions. (sic)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON