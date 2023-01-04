Kiccha Sudeep reacts to Rashmika Mandanna being criticised for not watching Kantara: 'There'll be eggs coming at you...'

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep has responded to the criticism that Rashmika Mandanna has been facing ever since she said that she had not watched the hit Kannada film Kantara. He has said that a celebrity's life is about getting all the garlands, as well as stones. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna after getting 'hate' for not watching Kantara)

Asked if she had watched Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Rashmika had told media in November that she did not get the time to watch it. However, a section of people went after her alleging that she forgot her roots; Rishab had directed her debut film Kirik Party.

Asked if her statement was blown out of proportion, Sudeep told IndiaGlitz Telugu in a new interview, “It is what it is. How can you change the world? If you go 15-20 years back, there were news channels interviewing us and all that was pretty new at the time. But if you go to Dr Rajkumar sir’s time, nothing was there except Doordarshan and papers."

He added, "So, how can you say they were better because now suddenly media is there? It’s wrong (to say that) because of media news everything is going wrong. We should learn to handle it. We should always move on. And once you’re a public figure, there will always be garlands; there will always be eggs, tomatoes and stones also coming at you."

Rashmika has not responded to the criticism directly but soon after the chaos, she posted a long note on Instagram about handling negativity. "A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there,” she wrote.

“I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price – I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead. Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of,” she added.

