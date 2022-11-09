Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on getting 'hate' for not watching Kantara: 'I’m being mocked by the internet'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is finally speaking up against all the hate she gets online for no apparent reason. The actor is often trolled, ridiculed on social media and she has written a long note on Instagram about it. (Also read: Kantara is 'laughable mockery of anyone's intelligence': Filmmaker Abhiroop Basu calls Rishab Shetty's film regressive)

She begins by mentioning how she should have addressed the negative reports, trolling years ago. “A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there,” she wrote.

“I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead. Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of,” she added.

Rashmika said that it breaks her heart to see what is said and written about her. “It’s heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry,” she wrote.

“I welcome constructive criticism because that’s only going to push me to improve and do better. But what’s with the vile negativity and hate? For the longest time I’ve been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse. By addressing it, I’m not trying to win anyone over. I don’t want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving,” she added.

Rashmika also accepted that she does appreciate the love she gets as well. “That being said, I do recognise and acknowledge all the love I’ve been receiving from the rest of you. Your constant love and support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this. I only have love for everyone around me, the people I’ve worked with so far, all of whom I’ve always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy. Be kind everyone. We’re all trying to do our best,” she concluded her post.

It seems like the reaction comes after all the trolling she was subjected to for her recent comment about Kannada hit Kantara. She was spotted at an airport recently, where the media asked her if she had watched the film. After she replied that she hasn't so far, she was hit with a barrage of comments, accusing her of not being respectful to her senions and ‘forgetting her roots.’ Kantara director-ator Rishab Shetty directed her debut movie Kirik Party.

In the comments section of her post, many celebs and fans showed her support. “The love is from those who want to be like you. Hate is from those who never can. You be you ! You is amazing,” read a comment by Dulquer Salmaan.

Others were still telling her to respect Kannada culture. “Yea never forget the person who bought u to the Industry and respect the language u debuted.#kannada #rakshithshetty,” read another comment. “If you can’t handle stardom and trolling ( side effects of being famous) take up a 9 to 5 job. No one gives a sh*t about you there. We are hiring,” read another comment."

Rashmika was last seen in Hindi film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and a web series with

