Kichcha Sudeep receives letter threatening to release actor's ‘private video’ amid speculations of joining BJP: report

Amid speculations of Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep joining the BJP, an alleged threat letter was received by his manager, prompting the police to register a case. According to the police, Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media. (Also Read | Kichcha Sudeep on joining politics: I have not made any decision, have to consult fans as well)

Acting on the complaint lodged by the actor's manager, the Puttenahalli police registered a case under sections 504, 506 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Some senior officers are also thinking to hand over the case to Central Crime Branch (CCB), sources said. Further investigation is underway in the matter, said police.

Speculations are rife that the Kannada superstar will be joining the BJP on Wednesday, ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly has been scheduled on May 13.

In February this year, Kichcha Sudeep met minister DK Shivakumar sparking off rumours about joining politics. "I have met DK Shivakumar, CM Basavaraj Bommai and minister DK Sudhakar. I have a good relationship with everyone, but I have not made any decision regarding my political entry. I will make it public when I take a decision.” Sudeep was quoted in a report by India Today.

"More than political parties, I need to know what my fans think about my foray into politics, which is the most important aspect for me. I have to consult them as well. Service can be done without politics. First I need to find an answer about myself, why I need to take the political plunge or I can still contribute on individual capacity,” he had said.

Sudeep was last seen in Kabzaa, a Kannada-language period action film. Directed by R Chandru, the film also features Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Sudha, Murali Sharma, and Nawab Shah among others.

