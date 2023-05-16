Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian unite in New York City amidst feud with Kourtney Kardashian over money

The Kardashian drama continues to unfold as Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian put on a united front during their recent trip to New York City. The sisters were spotted stepping out together, seemingly unfazed by the ongoing feud with their other sister, Kourtney Kardashian, over money matters.

Kim, the 42-year-old reality star-turned-American Horror Story actress, showcased a fresh-faced look as she made her way to the hotel. Khloé, 38, followed closely behind. The duo arrived in the Big Apple ahead of the opening of Kim's popular shapewear brand, Skims, pop-up shop.

While surrounded by security and adoring fans, Khloé addressed the mix-up between her and Kourtney in a hilarious Instagram Stories post. She shared photos of Kourtney's glamorous look and joked about their striking resemblance, emphasizing the major height difference between them as a foolproof way to tell them apart.

Khloe's post about her getting mixed up with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The entertaining and light-hearted post showcased Khloé's sense of humor and self-confidence, proving that she can handle the mix-up with grace. She even shared an awkward incident during Kourtney's first wedding to Travis Barker, where the Elvis officiant mistakenly called Kourtney "Khloé." It seems the confusion between the sisters is a regular occurrence in their lives.

Khloe's post on how to distinguish her and Kourtney apart.

Despite the ongoing feud, Kim and Khloé's sisterly bond remains strong as they continue to support each other's ventures. The trip to New York City serves as a reminder that family comes first, even in the midst of financial disputes.