Kim Kardashian and North West give a courtside shocker. Cheer on Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Lakers game

In a twist that left fans both puzzled and intrigued, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, were spotted courtside at the Lakers game showing support for Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The mother-daughter duo grabbed everyone's attention as they proudly held up a homemade sign that simply read "Tristan Thompson" in the Lakers' signature purple and gold colors.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, their public support for Thompson did not go unnoticed, as fans on social media criticized Kim and North for supporting someone who has cheated on Khloé multiple times. One Twitter user wrote, “It’s so weird to me how Kim K can continue cheering for Tristan after the way this man has dogged tf out her sister. It could never be me boii.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the backlash, Kim and North’s support for Thompson may not come as a surprise to fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim had previously defended her sister Khloé during Thompson’s cheating scandal, describing his behavior as “so f--ked up” while appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To provide some context, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began their relationship in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, True, in 2018. However, their romance was marred by Thompson's infidelity, with multiple cheating scandals coming to light during Khloé's pregnancy. One notable incident involved Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend, which ultimately led to their initial breakup in 2019.

Although there were brief attempts at reconciliation, the couple officially broke up again in 2021. Despite the split, they have remained committed to co-parenting their children.

In a surprising turn of events, it was later revealed that Tristian Thompson was sued for paternity by Maralee Nichols, with the paternity being confirmed in early 2022. To add to the complexity, news broke in July 2022 that the exes are expecting their second child via a surrogate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Khloé Kardashian shares rare family photo with baby Tatum and daughter True

Although the couple briefly got back together in August 2020, they broke up again in June 2021. However, it was recently confirmed that they are expecting their second child via surrogacy.